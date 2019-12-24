Analysts Expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce sales of $12.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $84.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $96.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.89 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 500,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Athenex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,055,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,048,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,869,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 129,222 shares of company stock worth $1,411,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

