Analysts Set Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,857. The company has a market capitalization of $739.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.