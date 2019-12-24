Analysts Set Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Target Price at $13.50

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,598. The stock has a market cap of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

