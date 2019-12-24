Analysts Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $9.88

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of GSKY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 343,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,399. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
