Analysts Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $9.88

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 343,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,399. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

