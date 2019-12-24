Analysts Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target at $4.10

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 504,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,457. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $457.92 million, a PE ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 415,102 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

