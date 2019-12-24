Analysts Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT at $34.33

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Bank of America lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,697. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $390.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 203,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

