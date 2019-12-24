Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIXI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 559,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $376.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

