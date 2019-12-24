Analyzing Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Rancher Energy (NYSE:TRXO)

Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rancher Energy and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Dutch Shell 0 9 3 0 2.25

Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rancher Energy and Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rancher Energy $1.18 million N/A -$4.25 million N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.60 $23.35 billion $5.16 11.40

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.13, meaning that its share price is 613% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rancher Energy and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell 5.51% 9.71% 4.76%

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Rancher Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rancher Energy

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

