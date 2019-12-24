ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get ANDRITZ AG/ADR alerts:

ANDRITZ AG/ADR stock remained flat at $$7.73 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.