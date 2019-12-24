ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.76

Shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 4035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.