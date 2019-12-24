Apollo Currency Trading Down 15.6% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $1.01 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

