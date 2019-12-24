Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $3.99. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3,553 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,282.52%.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

