Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,727 shares of company stock valued at $65,675,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after buying an additional 2,797,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 5,840,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

