ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $31,677.00 and $35.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.06067284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022788 BTC.

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

