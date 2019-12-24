Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $19,239.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,311.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01769826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.02605996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00559741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00635292 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013784 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 8,907,750 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,206 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

