Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to announce sales of $58.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $63.99 million. Ashford posted sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year sales of $236.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $247.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 9,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. Ashford has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

