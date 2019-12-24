Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Down 5.2%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.78, approximately 4,999 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.