Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Trading Up 8.1%

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) shares were up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 62,338 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 98,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDN)

Astro Aerospace Ltd. and its subsidiaries develop selfpiloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take off and landing aerial vehicles. The company intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

