Atlas Copco (STO:ATCO-B) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $313.76

Atlas Copco AB (STO:ATCO-B) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.76 and traded as high as $336.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $333.20, with a volume of 360,989 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 313.76 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 274.33.

About Atlas Copco (STO:ATCO-B)

Atlas Copco AB is a holding company. The Company is a provider of various productivity solutions. It serves customers with compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems. Its segments include Compressor Technique, which provides industrial compressors, vacuum solutions, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment and air management systems; Industrial Technique, which provides industrial power tools and systems, industrial assembly solutions, quality assurance products, software and service; Mining and Rock Excavation Technique, which provides equipment for drilling and rock excavation, a range of related consumables and service, and Construction Technique, which provides construction and demolition tools, portable compressors, pumps and generators, lighting towers, and compaction and paving equipment.

