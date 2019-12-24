Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Reaches $21.31 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. Aurora has a total market cap of $21.31 million and $2.19 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

