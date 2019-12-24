Auroracoin Reaches Market Cap of $591,471.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX. Auroracoin has a market cap of $591,471.00 and $65.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085310 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.35 or 0.99294121 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, ISX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

