Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 477,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

