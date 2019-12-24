B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $265.38

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.38 and traded as high as $266.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 7,972 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($397.16). Also, insider Jonathan Newman acquired 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £498.48 ($655.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,678.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

