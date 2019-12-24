BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 275,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

