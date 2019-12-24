Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.91.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.74. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 988.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.