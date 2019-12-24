BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 3.3%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.69, 68,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,625,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BBVA Banco Frances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 47.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

