bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Up 0.7%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.40 ($60.93) and last traded at €52.00 ($60.47), approximately 21,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.65 ($60.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.85.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.