B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.