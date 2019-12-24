Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.93

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $29.17. Big Lots shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 33,759 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.
In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Big Lots by 127.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Big Lots by 88.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
