Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.93

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $29.17. Big Lots shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 33,759 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Big Lots by 127.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Big Lots by 88.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

