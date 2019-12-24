BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $580,829.00 and approximately $2,745.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00384080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00092392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,956,672,715 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.