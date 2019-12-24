BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,747.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and $18,747.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinEgg and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022358 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006241 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,674,176 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.