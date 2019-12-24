BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE BGIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,281. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.
About BLACKROCK 2022/COM
