BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE BGIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,281. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

