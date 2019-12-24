Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 252,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,323. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,387,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

