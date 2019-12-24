Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.60

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BRIG traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.70). 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.52. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43.
About Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.