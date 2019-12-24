Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.60

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRIG traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.70). 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.52. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43.

About Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

