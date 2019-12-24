Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 million and $97,141.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

