Blockport Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,924.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $29,924.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

