Bloom (BLT) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, TOPBTC and Upbit. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $13.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01172775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00116840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit, TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.