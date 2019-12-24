Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $363,400.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. 369,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.65.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
