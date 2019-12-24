Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $363,400.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. 369,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

