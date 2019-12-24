BoostCoin (BOST) Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,290.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004723 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00052643 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

