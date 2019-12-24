BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOMN. ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised BOSTON OMAHA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $21.39 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 23.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 278.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,591 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 10.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 190,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

