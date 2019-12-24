Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BOX reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 41,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. BOX has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

