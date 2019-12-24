Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,005. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $4,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

