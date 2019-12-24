Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 325,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.90.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

