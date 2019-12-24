Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.88 Million

Analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $935.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $914.64 million and the highest is $958.22 million. Hub Group reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $25,715,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,506,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

