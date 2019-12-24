Brokerages Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

NYSE JCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $352.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 10.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,100 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,755 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 201,781 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

