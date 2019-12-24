Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of PK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,615. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 384,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

