Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 906,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 823.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 9,413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

