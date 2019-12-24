Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $414.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.80 million and the highest is $418.13 million. iRobot reported sales of $384.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IRBT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 320,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

