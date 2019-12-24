Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $251.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the lowest is $222.74 million. RPC reported sales of $376.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $925.40 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

RES traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,307,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 208,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

