Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $74.38

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,123 shares of company stock worth $13,762,040 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $70.14. 1,222,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

